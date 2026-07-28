What we know about cyclosporiasis cases in CT, plus a look at air quality

In the last month we have seen a flurry of warnings that lettuce might be infected with cyclosporiasis. To date, there have been nearly 60 cases here in Connecticut.

Wildfires from the west brought smoke to the East Coast, leading to air quality warnings and recommendations for residents to stay inside, if they can.

Today, we get updates on these public health situations, and hear what you need to do to stay well.

GUESTS:



Dr. Manisha Juthani: commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health

commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health Scott Dolch: President and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant and Hospitality Association

President and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant and Hospitality Association Connecticut State Senator Dr. Saud Anwar : East Hartford, South Windsor, East Windsor, and Ellington

: East Hartford, South Windsor, East Windsor, and Ellington Indu Upadhyaya: Food Safety Extension Specialist, UConn Extension