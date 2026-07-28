© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

What we know about cyclosporiasis cases in CT, plus a look at air quality

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 28, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
A customer shops for cilantro at a Walmart Supercenter on July 23, 2026 in Austin, Texas. The cyclosporiasis outbreak, an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, has spread across multiple states and remains under investigation by federal health officials after the first known illness onset was reported in early May.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
A customer shops for cilantro at a Walmart Supercenter on July 23, 2026 in Austin, Texas. The cyclosporiasis outbreak, an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, has spread across multiple states and remains under investigation by federal health officials after the first known illness onset was reported in early May.

In the last month we have seen a flurry of warnings that lettuce might be infected with cyclosporiasis. To date, there have been nearly 60 cases here in Connecticut.

Wildfires from the west brought smoke to the East Coast, leading to air quality warnings and recommendations for residents to stay inside, if they can.

Today, we get updates on these public health situations, and hear what you need to do to stay well.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Manisha Juthani: commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health
  • Scott Dolch: President and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant and Hospitality Association
  • Connecticut State Senator Dr. Saud Anwar: East Hartford, South Windsor, East Windsor, and Ellington
  • Indu Upadhyaya: Food Safety Extension Specialist, UConn Extension

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen