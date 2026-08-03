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Where We Live

Worshippers return to the pews: CT religious researchers and leaders tell us why

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
FILE: Parishioners attend a mass on April 21, 2025 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Parishioners attend a mass on April 21, 2025 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford.

Attendance in church pews has bounced back since COVID-19 pandemic lows. And many of these attendees are young worshippers, looking for religious community.

Today, church researchers and writers join us to help us understand why so many people are coming back to church.

Plus, are nuns having a moment? It certainly seems like it!

The Catholic Church is seeing an increase in interest in religious life, specifically the lives of religious sisters. We hear from the Global Sisters Report and hear what’s attracted so many people to the lives of the sisters.

GUESTS:

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen