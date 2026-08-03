Worshippers return to the pews: CT religious researchers and leaders tell us why

Attendance in church pews has bounced back since COVID-19 pandemic lows. And many of these attendees are young worshippers, looking for religious community.

Today, church researchers and writers join us to help us understand why so many people are coming back to church.

Plus, are nuns having a moment? It certainly seems like it!

The Catholic Church is seeing an increase in interest in religious life, specifically the lives of religious sisters. We hear from the Global Sisters Report and hear what’s attracted so many people to the lives of the sisters.

GUESTS:



Olivia Bardo: Multimedia and Social Editor at the Global Sisters Report, a Project of the National Catholic Reporter

Multimedia and Social Editor at the Global Sisters Report, a Project of the National Catholic Reporter Scott Thumma: Professor of Sociology of Religion and Director of the Hartford Institute for Religion Research at Hartford International University

Professor of Sociology of Religion and Director of the Hartford Institute for Religion Research at Hartford International University Rev. Dr. Frederick Streets: Professor of Divinity and Social Work at Yale University Divinity School