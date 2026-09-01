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Where We Live

The lost art of hanging out: A conversation about third spaces

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Pratt Street in Hartford, Connecticut.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Pratt Street in Hartford, Connecticut.

Third spaces are those social spaces that aren’t your home or your workplace. They’re those great in-between environments where you can come by just to hangout with your community.

They can act as the building block of a healthy, thriving community. Although many of these spaces have disappeared, there’ are efforts to bring them back.

Today, we take a look at third spaces in Connecticut and beyond. Plus, heading into the long Labor Day weekend, we get an update on a "Where We Live" favorite third space — Connecticut parks and forests!

Guests:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen