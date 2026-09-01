The lost art of hanging out: A conversation about third spaces

Third spaces are those social spaces that aren’t your home or your workplace. They’re those great in-between environments where you can come by just to hangout with your community.

They can act as the building block of a healthy, thriving community. Although many of these spaces have disappeared, there’ are efforts to bring them back.

Today, we take a look at third spaces in Connecticut and beyond. Plus, heading into the long Labor Day weekend, we get an update on a "Where We Live" favorite third space — Connecticut parks and forests!

Guests:



Mason Trumble: Deputy Commissioner with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Deputy Commissioner with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Melissa Whitson: Professor of psychology and licensed psychologist at the University of New Haven

Professor of psychology and licensed psychologist at the University of New Haven Michael Brown: Owner of Third Space in New Haven, a gaming lounge, creative community space and event venue

Owner of Third Space in New Haven, a gaming lounge, creative community space and event venue Sydney Williams-Brown: Co-owner of Third Space