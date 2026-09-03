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Where We Live

AI is shaking up the book world: A local rare-book seller and author share their stories

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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File: Stock image of floating data particles descending into an open book, symbolizing technology-driven education, artificial intelligence, and information exchange.

AI tools might be able to write a decent email, but can it write a book? Today, we hear how AI is shaking up the book world for publishers, writers and readers alike.

One local rare and vintage bookseller joins us to talk about what this has meant for her company. One author shares her experience after her work was allegedly stolen by AI research company, Anthropic.

Guests:

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen