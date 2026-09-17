Rocks rock! A celebration of the new CT state rock

Igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic: Do those words ring any bells? Maybe from that old earth science class? Don’t lose your marbles! Today, we’re talking about rocks.

Did you know that Connecticut now has a new state rock? Housatonic marble has officially received this prestigious title of Connecticut’s state rock. Today, we learn how it all happened.

Later, science educators talk about using the earth sciences as a foundation for science literacy.

Guests:



Robert Thorson : Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Connecticut

: Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Connecticut Louis Goffinet: STEM Enrichment Teacher at Mansfield Middle School

STEM Enrichment Teacher at Mansfield Middle School Todd Campbell: Department Head of Science Education at the Neag School of Education at UConn

Department Head of Science Education at the Neag School of Education at UConn Violet Andrews: recent UConn graduate

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This episode originally aired August 18, 2026.