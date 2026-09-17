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Where We Live

Rocks rock! A celebration of the new CT state rock

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
The Connecticut State Capitol building in Hartford, Connecticut was made from the new Connecticut State Rock, Housatonic Marble.
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iStockphoto / Getty Images
The Connecticut State Capitol building in Hartford, Connecticut was made from the new Connecticut State Rock, Housatonic Marble.

Igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic: Do those words ring any bells? Maybe from that old earth science class? Don’t lose your marbles! Today, we’re talking about rocks.

Did you know that Connecticut now has a new state rock? Housatonic marble has officially received this prestigious title of Connecticut’s state rock. Today, we learn how it all happened.

Later, science educators talk about using the earth sciences as a foundation for science literacy.

Guests:

  • Robert Thorson: Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Connecticut
  • Louis Goffinet: STEM Enrichment Teacher at Mansfield Middle School
  • Todd Campbell: Department Head of Science Education at the Neag School of Education at UConn
  • Violet Andrews: recent UConn graduate

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

This episode originally aired August 18, 2026.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen