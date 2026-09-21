Alzheimer’s Disease: What we know, and what’s changing

More than 7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease . And that number is expected to grow significantly in the coming decades.

To mark World Alzheimer’s Day, we look at the latest developments in Alzheimer’s research, diagnosis, and treatment, and ask what they mean for patients and families.

We also explore the emotional realities of living with the disease, from changes in behavior to the complicated grief that can come with caring for someone whose personality and abilities are changing.

Plus, we learn how Connecticut is working to improve access to care, support caregivers and shape policy around Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Guests:

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