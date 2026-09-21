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Where We Live

Alzheimer’s Disease: What we know, and what’s changing

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published September 21, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at the latest developments in Alzheimer’s research, diagnosis, and treatment, and ask what they mean for patients and families.
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World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at the latest developments in Alzheimer’s research, diagnosis, and treatment, and ask what they mean for patients and families.

More than 7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease . And that number is expected to grow significantly in the coming decades.

To mark World Alzheimer’s Day, we look at the latest developments in Alzheimer’s research, diagnosis, and treatment, and ask what they mean for patients and families.

We also explore the emotional realities of living with the disease, from changes in behavior to the complicated grief that can come with caring for someone whose personality and abilities are changing.

Plus, we learn how Connecticut is working to improve access to care, support caregivers and shape policy around Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
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