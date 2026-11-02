U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is hospitalized after suffering a stroke over the weekend. His office says he is awake and alert, and doctors are optimistic he will make a full recovery.

We bring you the latest on his condition and use this news as an opportunity to talk about strokes more broadly.

What are the early warning signs? What should you do if you or someone around you experiences symptoms? And why are doctors seeing more strokes among younger adults?

Plus, what does recovery from a stroke look like? We'll talk about what everyone should know when it comes to recognizing a stroke, getting help quickly and how to avoid a second stroke.

GUESTS:



Dylan Reyes, Gene Amatruda, Chloe Wynne and Casandra Basler contributed to this episode.

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