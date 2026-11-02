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Where We Live

What does recovery from a stroke look like?

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Catherine Shen
Published November 2, 2026 at 9:09 AM EST

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is hospitalized after suffering a stroke over the weekend. His office says he is awake and alert, and doctors are optimistic he will make a full recovery.

We bring you the latest on his condition and use this news as an opportunity to talk about strokes more broadly.

What are the early warning signs? What should you do if you or someone around you experiences symptoms? And why are doctors seeing more strokes among younger adults?

Plus, what does recovery from a stroke look like? We'll talk about what everyone should know when it comes to recognizing a stroke, getting help quickly and how to avoid a second stroke.

GUESTS:

Dylan Reyes, Gene Amatruda, Chloe Wynne and Casandra Basler contributed to this episode.

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
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