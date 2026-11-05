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Where We Live

Eric Liu on why citizenship is more than a status

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published November 5, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST
Citizenship is about more than voting or citizenship status. Eric Liu, co-founder and CEO of Citizen University and author of “Live Like a Citizen: 8 Ways to Change Your Mindset and Your Country,” What it means to be an engaged member of a community.
Provided by Eric Liu
Citizenship is about more than voting or citizenship status. Eric Liu, co-founder and CEO of Citizen University and author of “Live Like a Citizen: 8 Ways to Change Your Mindset and Your Country,” What it means to be an engaged member of a community.

It’s election week, and civics are top of mind.

But citizenship is about more than voting or citizenship status. Eric Liu, co-founder and CEO of Citizen University and author of “Live Like a Citizen: 8 Ways to Change Your Mindset and Your Country,” joins us to talk about what it means to be an engaged member of a community.

Eric Liu, co-founder and CEO of Citizen University and was a White House speechwriter and deputy domestic policy adviser to President Clinton. Author of “Live like a Citizen: 8 Ways to Change Your Mindset and Your Country.”
Provided by Eric Liu
Eric Liu, co-founder and CEO of Citizen University and was a White House speechwriter and deputy domestic policy adviser to President Clinton. Author of “Live like a Citizen: 8 Ways to Change Your Mindset and Your Country.”

He shares how growing up as a second-generation American shaped his worldview and explains his formula for citizenship: power plus character. It’s about understanding how decisions get made, learning how to create change and building the habits that help communities thrive.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen