How does winter affect our mood?

The days are getting colder and darker!

Winter has the power to affect our mood. For some, the change of season brings on the “winter blues” and for others, it brings on a form of clinical depression called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). If you’re a Connecticut farmer, the season also poses unique challenges.

This hour, we think about the ways that the change of season can change our mood and how we might embrace winter as a time to slow down.

Guests:

Dr. Paul Desan: Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at the Yale School of Medicine and the Director of The Winter Depression Research Clinic at the Yale School of Medicine

in the Department of Psychology at the Yale School of Medicine and the Director of at the Yale School of Medicine Becca Toms: Wellness Coordinator at the New CT Farmers Alliance

Wellness Coordinator at the Dr. Kari Liebowitz: Health Psychologist and author of the book, “How to Winter”

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