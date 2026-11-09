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Where We Live

How does winter affect our mood?

By Catherine Shen
Published November 9, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST

The days are getting colder and darker!

Winter has the power to affect our mood. For some, the change of season brings on the “winter blues” and for others, it brings on a form of clinical depression called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). If you’re a Connecticut farmer, the season also poses unique challenges.

This hour, we think about the ways that the change of season can change our mood and how we might embrace winter as a time to slow down.

Guests:

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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen