Africa's Great Civilizations

Commerce and the Clash of Civilizations | Hour Six

Season 1 Episode 6 | 52m 30s

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the dynamism of 19th century Africa, the “Scramble” by European powers for its riches, and the defiant and successful stand of uncolonized Ethiopia.

Aired: 02/28/17
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:11
Africa's Great Civilizations
The Atlantic Age | Hour Five
Explores the impact of the Atlantic world and the transatlantic slave trade.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:11
Watch 52:01
Africa's Great Civilizations
Cities | Hour Four
Explores the great African cities and their wealth and industry.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:01
Watch 52:31
Africa's Great Civilizations
Empires of Gold | Hour Three
Uncover complex trade networks & educational institutions in north and west Africa.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:31
Watch 52:31
Africa's Great Civilizations
Origins | Hour One
Uncover the origins of man and early human society in Africa with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:31
Watch 52:31
Africa's Great Civilizations
The Cross and The Crescent | Hour Two
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. charts the rise and impact of Christianity and Islam across Africa.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:31