The Cross and The Crescent | Hour Two

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
Latest Episodes
Explore the dynamism of 19th century Africa and the "scramble” for its riches.
Explores the impact of the Atlantic world and the transatlantic slave trade.
Explores the great African cities and their wealth and industry.
Uncover complex trade networks & educational institutions in north and west Africa.
Uncover the origins of man and early human society in Africa with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.