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America's Heartland

US Winter Salad Bowl

Season 19 Episode 2 | 26m 30s

“Heads will roll” in this southwestern farm field…as farmers harvest lots and lots of lettuce from America’s winter salad bowl. Growers down south step up efforts to help the hungry as part of “Farmers Feed Florida.” On Farm to Fork, we’ll learn how to prepare a frittata made with cauliflower. Montana farmers cash in on a growing demand for gluten free farm crops.

Aired: 04/12/26
Funding for America’s Heartland is provided by US Soy, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Rural Development Partners, and a Specialty Crop Grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 2:24
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan Goes to Church
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Clip: S15 E8 | 2:24
Watch 1:22
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan and the Teddy Bear
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Clip: S15 E8 | 1:22
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Phyllis and Miss Higgins Talk About The Future
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:27
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine and Fred Discuss Sister Monica Joan
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:05
Watch 1:13
Call the Midwife
Trixie Visits the Lady Emily
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:13
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Wetland Buffet
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
Latest Episodes
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  • America's Heartland Season 19
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  • America's Heartland Season 1
Watch 26:30
America's Heartland
Largest Corn Harvest
Rice farmer sells directly to consumers. Virginia corn grower reaps nation’s largest harvest.
Episode: S19 E1 | 26:30
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America's Heartland
Episode 10
Meet a first-generation farmer inspired by childhood dishes, and visit a women-led farm.
Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:46
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America's Heartland
1809
A farm offers free farm stands, and doctors prescribe fruits and vegetables to patients.
Episode: S18 E1809 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
1808
A San Francisco farm inspires urban farming, and a husband-and-wife team grows flowers.
Episode: S18 E1808 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
1807
A fruit farmer opens a restaurant, and farm workers launch their own farms.
Episode: S18 E1807 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
1806
Black farmers collaborate on a farm project, and see how olives go from fruit to bottle.
Episode: S18 E1806 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
1805
An orchard recovers from a fire, and a small farm focuses on culturally relevant foods.
Episode: S18 E1805 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
1804
A school grows its own hydroponic lettuce, and a farmer meets demand for bagged salads.
Episode: S18 E1804 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
1803
Refugees grow and sell their own food, and a farmer diversifies his crops.
Episode: S18 E1803 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
1802
Visit a bustling pumpkin patch, and meet a farm laborer who started his own farm.
Episode: S18 E1802 | 26:46