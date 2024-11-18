© 2025 Connecticut Public

Changing Seas

Ancient Adriatic: Croatia's Sunken History

Season 16 Episode 1601 | 26m 42s

Archaeologists and conservators along Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast meticulously uncover and document an ancient Roman ship. Submerged in sediment for nearly 2000 years, the preserved wooden hull and recovered artifacts offer invaluable insights into the region's maritime history and cultural heritage.

Aired: 10/31/24 | Expires: 12/30/24
Major funding for this program was provided by The Batchelor Foundation, encouraging people to preserve and protect America's underwater resources. Additional Funding was provided by Trish and Dan Bell and The Parrot Family Endowment for Environmental Education.
