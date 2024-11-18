Eagle Rays: Soaring on Spotted Wings

Extras
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Marine archaeologists uncover a Roman shipwreck on Croatia's Adriatic Coast.
Islanders restore Maui's watersheds through traditional Hawaiian wisdom.
Experts study southern sea otters to ensure their longtime survival on California’s coast.
Amid shipwrecks and shifting sands, Bermuda’s corals offer clues to climate resilience.
Researchers and citizen scientists document the fascinating lives of seashells.
Researchers brave the Arctic’s cold and dark to reveal the mysteries of the Polar Night.
Knowledgeable fishers collaborate with scientists to keep sharks abundant.
Florida’s gentle giants are dying in record numbers.
Scientists study the body size and health of humpback whales across their migratory cycle.
Experts are working to conserve and restore the Puget Sound’s declining kelp forests.