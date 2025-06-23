© 2025 Connecticut Public

Changing Seas

Mystery of the Spinning Fish

Season 17 Episode 3 | 26m 42s

Between late 2023 and the spring of 2024 more than 80 species of fish were observed spinning in the Florida Keys. While most were able to recover, a large number of endangered smalltooth sawfish died. A group of multidisciplinary scientists is trying to piece together what happened in the environment to cause this unusual phenomenon.

Aired: 06/22/25
Major funding for this program was provided by The Batchelor Foundation, encouraging people to preserve and protect America’s underwater resources. Additional Funding was provided by The Parrot Family Endowment for Environmental Education. Distributed by American Public Television.
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
The Elephant Seals of Año Nuevo
Scientists collaborate with elephant seals to study their life cycles and ocean health.
Episode: S17 E4 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Whales in a Plastic Ocean
Scientists in Madeira study the impacts of plastics on whales and dolphins.
Episode: S17 E2 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Costa Rica's Surfing Paradise
In Playa Hermosa locals unite to protect waves, restore habitats, and save sea turtles.
Episode: S17 E1 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Eagle Rays: Soaring on Spotted Wings
Florida scientists make remarkable discoveries about whitespotted eagle rays.
Episode: S16 E1602 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Ancient Adriatic: Croatia's Sunken History
Marine archaeologists uncover a Roman shipwreck on Croatia's Adriatic Coast.
Episode: S16 E1601 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
California Sea Otters: Life on the Edge
Experts study southern sea otters to ensure their longtime survival on California’s coast.
Episode: S16 E1604 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Maui Aloha ‘Āina: From Mauka to Makai
Islanders restore Maui's watersheds through traditional Hawaiian wisdom.
Episode: S16 E1603 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Bermuda: Life at Ocean's Edge
Amid shipwrecks and shifting sands, Bermuda’s corals offer clues to climate resilience.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Life in the Dark: The Polar Night
Researchers brave the Arctic’s cold and dark to reveal the mysteries of the Polar Night.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Sharks in Belize: Jaguars of the Sea
Knowledgeable fishers collaborate with scientists to keep sharks abundant.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 26:42