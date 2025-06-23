Whales in a Plastic Ocean

Extras
From Highland pastures to global fashion, wool’s history is woven into Scotland’s identity.
From catwalk to castoff, Shane follows our tossed threads to the Chilean desert.
Shane explores how beavers once ruled North America — and how they might again.
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
We enlist allies from nature to fight in our battles. But is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?
Latest Episodes
Scientists work to unravel the cause of the fish spinning phenomenon in the Florida Keys.
Scientists collaborate with elephant seals to study their life cycles and ocean health.
In Playa Hermosa locals unite to protect waves, restore habitats, and save sea turtles.
Florida scientists make remarkable discoveries about whitespotted eagle rays.
Marine archaeologists uncover a Roman shipwreck on Croatia's Adriatic Coast.
Experts study southern sea otters to ensure their longtime survival on California’s coast.
Islanders restore Maui's watersheds through traditional Hawaiian wisdom.
Amid shipwrecks and shifting sands, Bermuda’s corals offer clues to climate resilience.
Researchers brave the Arctic’s cold and dark to reveal the mysteries of the Polar Night.
Knowledgeable fishers collaborate with scientists to keep sharks abundant.