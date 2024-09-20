Sweet Corn & Expensive Tea

Extras
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor.
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Gaetz ends attorney general bid amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations
Vivian visits one of her favorite farmers and a restaurant known for its fried livers.
Vivian plans a respite from the road during the holidays, but finds herself busy at home.
Vivian takes the twins to pick persimmons and learn about the fruit's different varieties.
Dinner at Maker’s Mark in Vivian’s honor turns into an American history lesson.
Vivian heads to NYC where her book launch means a full itinerary.
The arrival of Vivian's cookbook sparks a well of emotions.
Vivian preps peppers for Lambstock, a party where chefs, food, and music converge.
With Summer heat high and rain levels low, Vivian struggles to find enough green beans.
Vivian’s plate is full of everything. Except tomatoes.
Vivian films a segment for a morning TV show where cornbread takes center stage.