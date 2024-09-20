© 2024 Connecticut Public

A Chef's Life

King Cornbread

Season 5 Episode 10 | 24m 33s

While enjoying some time at home, Vivian films a segment for a morning TV show where cornbread takes center stage. She then stops by a Kinston institution that merges cornbread with another Southern signature to create a handheld delicacy called “the pig and a puppy,” and creates her own version for a charity dinner. Back in the kitchen, Mrs. Scarlett & Ms. Lillie team up in a cornbread cook-off.

Aired: 09/18/17
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • A Chef's Life Season 5
  • A Chef's Life Season 4
  • A Chef's Life Season 3
  • A Chef's Life Season 2
  • A Chef's Life Season 1
Watch 24:34
A Chef's Life
Liver Lover
Vivian visits one of her favorite farmers and a restaurant known for its fried livers.
Episode: S5 E9 | 24:34
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
Chasing Trout
Vivian plans a respite from the road during the holidays, but finds herself busy at home.
Episode: S5 E8 | 24:33
Watch 24:32
A Chef's Life
Persimmon Style
Vivian takes the twins to pick persimmons and learn about the fruit's different varieties.
Episode: S5 E7 | 24:32
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
Bourbon Country
Dinner at Maker’s Mark in Vivian’s honor turns into an American history lesson.
Episode: S5 E6 | 24:33
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
WANTED: Broccoli
Vivian heads to NYC where her book launch means a full itinerary.
Episode: S5 E5 | 24:33
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
A Food Truck and a Pear Tree
The arrival of Vivian's cookbook sparks a well of emotions.
Episode: S5 E4 | 24:33
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
Prolific Peppers
Vivian preps peppers for Lambstock, a party where chefs, food, and music converge.
Episode: S5 E3 | 24:33
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
Shake, Rattle and Pole (Beans)
With Summer heat high and rain levels low, Vivian struggles to find enough green beans.
Episode: S5 E2 | 24:33
Watch 24:34
A Chef's Life
Two-Mato
Vivian’s plate is full of everything. Except tomatoes.
Episode: S5 E1 | 24:34
Watch 24:40
A Chef's Life
Mayo -- The Mother Sauce
As a new chef takes the reins, Vivian's diminishing role at the restaurant becomes clear.
Episode: S4 E10 | 24:40