Favorite Chicken Soups

Milk Street travels to Mexico City to learn Chicken and Vegetable Soup with Chipotle Chilies, brimming with texture, colors and layers of delicious flavors. Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges makes Chicken Soup with Ricotta Dumplings hailing from Calabria in southern Italy. To finish, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore prepares comforting and aromatic Chicken and Rice Noodles in Ginger Hoisin Broth.