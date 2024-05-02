Secret Italian Recipes

This episode features recipes found across Italy, from Puglia to Sardinia. First, it’s a light and crisp Tomato-Olive Focaccia with Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce. Then, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri cooks Orecchiette with Broccolini topped with crunchy breadcrumbs, and Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay teaches Christopher Kimball to make Fregola with Shrimp and Tomatoes.