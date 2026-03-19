How Do We Look?

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
The prairies evolved with fire and depend on it to thrive.
Latest Episodes
Explore art in the age of revolution, war and profound scientific change.
Examine the rise and fall of “progress” as an ideology.
Explore light and color in art in the search for greater realism and spiritual ecstasy.
Explore one of humanity’s deepest artistic urges: the depiction of nature.
Travel east and west— to Renaissance Italy and the contemporaneous Islamic empires.
See how art became the great interface when distant cultures met for the first time.
Consider how religion has inspired art and art has inspired divine representation.
Examine the formative role of art and the creative imagination in the forging of humanity.