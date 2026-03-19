What Is Art Good For?

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Charlie and Isabella face many challenges with their Wilding Project.
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Latest Episodes
Examine the rise and fall of “progress” as an ideology.
Explore light and color in art in the search for greater realism and spiritual ecstasy.
Explore one of humanity’s deepest artistic urges: the depiction of nature.
Travel east and west— to Renaissance Italy and the contemporaneous Islamic empires.
See how art became the great interface when distant cultures met for the first time.
Consider how religion has inspired art and art has inspired divine representation.
Explore how we look at the human body in art.
Examine the formative role of art and the creative imagination in the forging of humanity.