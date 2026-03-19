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Civilizations

Renaissances

Season 1 Episode 5 | 53m 20s

Travel east and west to explore the connections and rivalries between Renaissance Italy and the Islamic empires that experienced their own cultural flowering in the 15th and 16th centuries. Both spheres were open to influences flowing both ways.

Aired: 05/14/18 | Expires: 06/12/18
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