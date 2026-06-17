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Common Ground with Jane Whitney

The American Dream: A Dying Myth

Season 4 Episode 402 | 56m 46s

The 'American Dream,' rooted in the belief that hard work leads to success, is the very soul of the nation but in recent decades has turned into the Impossible Dream, little more than a mirage. Panelists explore the intricate connections between America's social and economic crises and chart a course to renewing the American Dream.

Aired: 10/03/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
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American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
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Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
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The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Bedtime Gameplay
Everyone in the neighborhood has a special bedtime routine!
Clip: 8:53
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
You can be a helper along with Daniel's classmates by caring for and cleaning up the classroom.
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Bathrooms Gameplay
Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Build a Boat Gameplay
Put your creative skills to the test and build a boat with Daniel Tiger and Ana Platypus!
Clip: 7:05
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