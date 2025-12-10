© 2025 Connecticut Public

Craft in America

ORIGINS episode

Season 2 Episode 1 | 55m 01s

The American craft tradition did not just appear, fully-formed and mature. The artists in Origins tie their work to early craft techniques and demonstrate how they are involved in passing these techniques to others in a continuum of creativity. Featured artists include Philip Simmons, Mark Hewitt, Teri Greeves, Jim Bassler, Paul Stankard, and Vernon, Pam, and Travis Owens.

Aired: 10/06/09
  • Craft in America Season 17
  • Craft in America Season 16
  • Craft in America Season 15
  • Craft in America Season 14
  • Craft in America Season 13
  • Craft in America Season 12
  • QUILTS and IDENTITY
  • CALIFORNIA and VISIONARIES
  • BORDERS and NEIGHBORS
  • TEACHERS and NATURE
  • MUSIC and CELEBRATION
  • SERVICE
  • FORGE and HOLIDAY and INDUSTRY
  • THREADS and CROSSROADS
  • MESSAGES and FAMILY
  • ORIGINS and PROCESS
  • MEMORY and LANDSCAPE and COMMUNITY
Watch 54:48
Craft in America
EAST episode
EAST highlights diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region of America.
Episode: S17 E1 | 54:48
Watch 55:04
Craft in America
WEST episode
WEST celebrates the continuum of heritage and the handmade in the American west.
Episode: S17 E2 | 55:04
Watch 55:41
Craft in America
COLLECTORS episode
COLLECTORS reveals the relationship between craft collectors & artists they support
Episode: S16 E2 | 55:41
Watch 55:11
Craft in America
SCIENCE episode
SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences
Episode: S16 E1 | 55:11
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
PLAY episode
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
Episode: S15 E1 | 55:06
Watch 55:36
Craft in America
MINIATURES episode
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
Episode: S15 E2 | 55:36
Watch 55:05
Craft in America
HOME Episode
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
Episode: S14 E2 | 55:05
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
INSPIRATION Episode
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
Episode: S14 E1 | 54:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
JEWELRY episode
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
Episode: S13 E2 | 55:06
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
HARMONY episode
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:36