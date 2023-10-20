© 2023 Connecticut Public

Curious George

George Meets the Press/Snow Use

Season 3 Episode 2 | 23m 31s

George and the Man with the Yellow hat are lending a hand picking apples at Renkins' Farm, George takes an apple coveted by Jumpy Squirrel, who snatches it back and hides in the barn. George follows, and when he reaches for the light switch, accidentally turns on the giant cider press! / It's the hottest day of the year, and to cool down, George wants to build a snowman!

Aired: 09/01/08 | Expires: 11/03/23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Curious George Season 15
  • Curious George Season 14
  • Curious George Season 13
  • Curious George Season 12
  • Curious George Season 11
  • Curious George Season 10
  • Curious George Season 9
  • Curious George Season 8
  • Curious George Season 7
  • Curious George Season 6
  • Curious George Season 5
  • Curious George Season 4
  • Curious George Season 3
  • Curious George Season 2
  • Curious George Season 1
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Leaf It to George / Cutting Hedge Technology
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
Episode: S15 E6 | 23:33
Watch 23:27
Curious George
Hawai'i
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
Episode: S15 E8 | 23:27
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Bonus Day/Understudy George
George wants to do something special for Leap Year./ George volunteers to be an understudy
Episode: S15 E7 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Count on George to Deliver / The Baby Elephant
George helps his friends sell delicious bars./George visits an elephant sanctuary!
Episode: S15 E5 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Curious George and the Lost Puppy/Gnocchi's Purr-fect Day
George volunteers to watch 5 cute puppies!/ George wants to give Gnocchi the perfect day.
Episode: S15 E2 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Locked Out/Bark Suit!
George gets locked out of the apartment!/ George makes some new outdoor discoveries.
Episode: S15 E4 | 23:33
Watch 23:27
Curious George
A Knight to Remember
George and The Man with the Yellow Hat have some adventures at the Renaissance Faire!
Episode: S15 E3 | 23:27
Watch 23:33
Curious George
George Gets Slimed/Seesaw Saturday
George gets creative with homemade slime!/ George learns about balance on a seesaw.
Episode: S15 E1 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Hundley's Truffle Trouble/George's Flying Disc Debacle
George is fascinated by Bill's flying disc. / Hundley eats the wrong truffles.
Episode: S14 E15 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Aiming for the Stars/George vs the Volcano
George learns about constellations. / George and Marco build a volcano.
Episode: S14 E11 | 23:33