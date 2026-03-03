© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Daniel's Birthday/Daniel's Picnic (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 1 | 26m 30s

Daniel is excited to bring his tiger birthday cake home from the bakery. But after a bumpy ride on Trolley, he's in for a shock! How will Daniel cope with a crushed cake? / When rain ruins Daniel's picnic with Prince Wednesday and Miss Elaina, the three friends turn things around with a creative solution.

Aired: 09/02/90
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 1:16
Call the Midwife
"Assume, Cyril, assume!"
Rosalind surprises Cyril when he shares his plans for their weekend away.
Clip: S15 E4 | 1:16
Watch 1:04
Call the Midwife
Cyril Receives News About His Divorce
Cyril and Rosalind discuss his upcoming divorce.
Clip: S15 E4 | 1:04
Watch 0:50
Call the Midwife
Cyril Suggests A Weekend Away
Cyril asks Rosalind to go away for the weekend.
Clip: S15 E4 | 0:50
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:43
Call the Midwife
Dinner at Nonnatus House
Everyone is talking about the time capsule, including the women of Nonnatus House.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:43
Watch 0:36
Call the Midwife
The Turner Family's Time Capsule
The Turner children are hard at work planning their time capsule.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:36
Watch 0:47
Call the Midwife
The Nonnatus House Time Capsule
Sister Catherine finds the perfect way to ensure Nonnatus House is never forgotten.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:47
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Phyllis, Miss Higgins, and the Cubs' Time Capsule
Phyllis shares a touching time capsule message with Miss Higgins.
Clip: S15 E3 | 1:05
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 3 Preview
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
Preview: S15 E3 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 50
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 7
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 6
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Teddy/Miss Elaina is Brave at the Dentist
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Plays T-Ball/Max Plays at the Library
Daniel and his friends learn to play T-ball./Max learns that Mr. McFeely is more than one thing.
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Grandpere Go Slow/Katerina and Jodi Make Mozies
Grandpere shows Daniel that it’s good to go slow./Katerina bakes mozies with Jodi.
Episode: S7 E9 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps at the Crayon Factory/Miss Elaina Swims
Daniel and his friends want to make a rainbow airplane./Miss Elaina swims across the pool.
Episode: S7 E15 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Uses a New Bathroom/The Neighborhood Concert
Daniel uses a different bathroom at the train station./O uses the bathroom at Jodi’s house.
Episode: S7 E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Pretends at the Pool/Chrissie Pretends at the Library
Daniel is frustrated when Juan Carlos doesn’t pretend the same way he does.
Episode: S7 E10 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Max Visit the Farm/Prince Wednesday’s Pet
Daniel helps to take care of Margaret./Prince Wednesday and Jodi take care of a pet guinea pig.
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:25
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Does It His Way/Katerina and O Go Ice Skating
Daniel is sad when he can't make snow footprints./Katerina is upset when she can't read like O.
Episode: S7 E5 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Mom Make a Treat/Jodi Sleeps at Her Dad's House
Daniel and Mom make coconut swirl./Jodi, Teddy, and Leo sleep at their dad’s house.
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Dad Say Sorry/O the Owl Says Sorry
Daniel makes a mess then helps clean up./O breaks Miss Elaina's robot then helps fix it.
Episode: S7 E11 | 26:10