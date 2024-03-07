Daniel’s Substitute Teacher (ASL)

Extras
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
After a long day, Daniel and the kids sing a quiet lullaby for Baby Margaret.
Ride along to school with Daniel, Katerina, Prince Wednesday and O the Owl!
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
Juan Carlos visits Daniel's neighborhood. / Daniel asks Juan Carlos what he wants to do.
Daniel is upset at school pick-up./ Daniel wants to stay with his mom on a class trip.
Daniel and Dad help Prince Tuesday at the market./Daniel is excited to plant flowers.
Daniel learns how to take turns./Daniel and Miss Elaina take turns playing at the pool.
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Grandpere sleeps over. / Daniel has a tea party with Chrissie and Prince Wednesday.