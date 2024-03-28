© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
FRONTLINE

Documenting Police Use of Force

Season 2024 Episode 4 | 54m 23s

FRONTLINE and The Associated Press investigate deaths that occurred after police used tactics like prone restraint and other “less-lethal force.” The documentary and accompanying reporting draw on police records, autopsy reports and body cam footage, and the most expansive tally of such deaths nationwide.

Aired: 04/29/24
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extras
Watch 50:25
MaryLand
Episode 3
Everything comes to a head as Richard and Jim arrive on the Isle of Man.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 50:25
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"A Dangerous Assignment" - Preview
Exposing the shadowy figure at the heart of a corruption scandal spanning from Venezuela to the U.S.
Preview: S2024 E5 | 0:31
Watch 47:17
MaryLand
Episode 2
As new revelations emerge, the sisters deal with the fallout from their mother’s death.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 47:17
Watch 0:30
MaryLand
Episode 2 Preview
As new revelations emerge, the sisters deal with the fallout from their mother’s death.
Preview: S2024 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:56
MaryLand
Suranne Jones and Eve Best on Their Characters
Suranne Jones and Eve Best describe their characters' complicated relationship.
Clip: S2024 | 1:56
Watch 1:59
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Mr. McFeely's Not-So-Speedy Walk
Mr. McFeely wants to show us how he likes to take slow walks in the Butterfly Garden.
Clip: S6 E15 | 1:59
Watch 2:37
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Can't Find His Red Crayon
Daniel wants to draw a heart for Mom, but he can't find his red crayon!
Clip: S6 E9 | 2:37
Watch 1:39
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Putting Things Away
A family plays games together and puts them away when they're done!
Clip: S6 E9 | 1:39
Watch 2:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina Can't Find Her Mittens
When it's time to go out and play, Miss Elaina can't find her mittens!
Clip: S6 E9 | 2:00
Watch 1:02
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"You Can Find Surprises" Song
A song about how you can find surprises wherever you are!
Clip: S6 E15 | 1:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • FRONTLINE Season 2024
  • FRONTLINE Season 2023
  • FRONTLINE Season 2022
  • FRONTLINE Season 2021
  • FRONTLINE Season 2020
  • FRONTLINE Season 2019
  • FRONTLINE Season 2018
  • FRONTLINE Season 2017
  • FRONTLINE Season 2016
  • FRONTLINE Season 2015
  • FRONTLINE Season 2014
  • FRONTLINE Season 2013
  • FRONTLINE Season 2012
  • FRONTLINE Season 2011
  • FRONTLINE Season 2010
  • FRONTLINE Season 2009
  • FRONTLINE Season 2008
  • FRONTLINE Season 2007
  • FRONTLINE Season 2006
  • FRONTLINE Season 2005
  • FRONTLINE Season 2004
  • FRONTLINE Season 2003
  • FRONTLINE Season 2002
  • FRONTLINE Season 2001
  • FRONTLINE Season 2000
  • FRONTLINE Season 1998
  • FRONTLINE Season 1996
  • FRONTLINE Season 1995
  • FRONTLINE Season 1994
  • FRONTLINE Season 1985
  • FRONTLINE Season 1983
FRONTLINE
A Dangerous Assignment
Exposing the shadowy figure at the heart of a corruption scandal spanning from Venezuela to the U.S.
Episode: S2024 E5
Watch 54:21
FRONTLINE
Children of Ukraine
How thousands of Ukrainian children have been taken and held in Russian-controlled areas.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 54:21
Watch 2:24:23
FRONTLINE
Democracy on Trial
The criminal cases against former President Trump tied to his 2020 election loss.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 2:24:23
Watch 26:21
FRONTLINE
Israel's Second Front
Beyond Gaza, the power of Hamas, Hezbollah and other forces in the region.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 26:21
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
Netanyahu, America & the War in Gaza/Failure at the Fence
The struggle between the Israeli leader & multiple U.S. presidents over Middle East peace.
Episode: S2023 E22 | 1:54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
The Discord Leaks
How a young Air National Guardsman leaked classified documents onto Discord.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Inside the Uvalde Response
Investigating the chaotic response to the Uvalde school shooting and the missteps.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 54:23
Watch 1:37:15
FRONTLINE
20 Days in Mariupol
The Oscar-winning film documenting the Russian siege of Mariupol.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 1:37:15
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
McConnell, the GOP & the Court
How Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell helped transform the Supreme Court and U.S. politics.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Elon Musk’s long and often troubled relationship with Twitter.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 1:54:23