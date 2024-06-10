© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Great American Recipe

A First Taste

Season 3 Episode 1 | 53m 34s

Meet the eight new contestants representing their regions across the country competing to win The Great American Recipe. For their first challenge, the home cooks prepare dishes introducing their culinary style as home cooks to the judges.

Aired: 06/16/24 | Expires: 09/30/24
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and Made In Cookware.
  • The Great American Recipe Season 3
  • The Great American Recipe Season 2
  • The Great American Recipe Season 1
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Home Baked
Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Spoonful of Love
Love is in the air as the home cooks share the dishes they make for loved ones.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:34
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Secrets and Staples
Watch the home cooks create recipes that reveal their favorite secret ingredients and go-to grains.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:35
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 8
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Episode: S2 E8 | 53:56
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 7
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Episode: S2 E7 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6
The cooks swap recipes before preparing a treasured family dish.
Episode: S2 E6 | 53:55
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5
Celebrate with the home cooks as they prepare dishes for holidays and special occasions.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:55
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:56
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3
The cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:55
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2
The home cooks face challenges for their best in-a-pinch recipe and favorite noodle dish.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:56