Feeling Guilty About Climate Change feat. Hank Green

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
Even in Nazi death camps, Jews rebelled.
Latest Episodes
Climate and weather are not the same thing.
Does Climate Fiction actually change people’s perceptions of climate change?
How can something so necessary be so hard?
Maybe if you're not scared, you're not paying attention…
What can circles and squares from a 19th century novella tell us about Climate Change?
Say you’re looking to buy a car. How do you pick the best car for the planet?
Talking about climate change is hard. Not talking about climate change is easy.
How To Make Clothes Less Terrible for the Planet
For eons, life survived on Earth because natural processes kept CO2 levels within limits.
Fossil fuel companies are being taken to court just like tobacco companies were.