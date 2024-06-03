© 2024 Connecticut Public

Hot Mess

Our Food System is Rigged feat. Sheril Kirshenbaum

Season 1 Episode 34 | 11m 53s

The way we eat is unsustainable for the climate. Our food system contributes a massive amount of greenhouse gas emissions and touches basically every facet of our life. The answer is pretty simple on paper: We need to convert more of our diet to plant-based foods, and away from red meat. But in practice? It’s nowhere near that easy.

Aired: 08/26/19
Latest Episodes
Watch 9:48
Hot Mess
The Link Between Extreme Weather and Climate Change
Climate and weather are not the same thing.
Episode: S1 E36 | 9:48
Watch 12:27
Hot Mess
The Rise of Climate Fiction feat. Lindsay Ellis & Amy Brady
Does Climate Fiction actually change people’s perceptions of climate change?
Episode: S1 E35 | 12:27
Watch 9:45
Hot Mess
Are You Scared Enough? feat. David Wallace-Wells
Maybe if you're not scared, you're not paying attention…
Episode: S1 E33 | 9:45
Watch 9:07
Hot Mess
Feeling Guilty About Climate Change feat. Hank Green
Do you have complicated feelings about fossil fuels?
Episode: S1 E32 | 9:07
Watch 10:18
Hot Mess
Climate Change is Too Big for our Brains feat. Mike Rugnetta
What can circles and squares from a 19th century novella tell us about Climate Change?
Episode: S1 E31 | 10:18
Watch 6:43
Hot Mess
What’s The Best Car For The Climate?
Say you’re looking to buy a car. How do you pick the best car for the planet?
Episode: S1 E30 | 6:43
Watch 8:20
Hot Mess
How to Talk About Climate Change
Talking about climate change is hard. Not talking about climate change is easy.
Episode: S1 E29 | 8:20
Watch 6:39
Hot Mess
How To Make Clothes Less Terrible for the Planet
How To Make Clothes Less Terrible for the Planet
Episode: S1 E28 | 6:39
Watch 5:33
Hot Mess
How To Suck Carbon Dioxide Out of the Sky
For eons, life survived on Earth because natural processes kept CO2 levels within limits.
Episode: S1 E26 | 5:33
Watch 5:58
Hot Mess
Will Big Oil Have To Pay Up Like Big Tobacco?
Fossil fuel companies are being taken to court just like tobacco companies were.
Episode: S1 E25 | 5:58