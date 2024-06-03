© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Independent Lens

Part 1 | Philly D.A. | Episode 1

Season 22 Episode 13 | 58m 59s

Civil rights champion Larry Krasner defies precedent with a landslide win to become Philadelphia’s District Attorney. Pledging sweeping reform, the new top prosecutor in America’s most incarcerated city fires 31 resistant attorneys, alienating many he needs on his side to enact change. As the staff reels, his team uncovers a secret that shakes the police department.

Aired: 04/19/21
Extras
Watch 9:53
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s Scientific Experiments
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Clip: S1 E2 | 9:53
Watch 10:09
Leonardo da Vinci
Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and The Battle of Anghiari
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Clip: S1 E2 | 10:09
Watch 7:45
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci's The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:45
Watch 8:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci and The Mona Lisa
Leonardo da Vinci spends 14 years working on The Mona Lisa, the culmination of all his knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 8:20
Watch 7:22
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci Investigates the Human Body
Leonardo da Vinci’s study of human anatomy combine scientific exploration with expert artistry.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:22
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 12:08
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper
In the early 1490s, Leonardo da Vinci tackled his most ambitious work yet – The Last Supper.
Clip: S1 E1 | 12:08
Watch 6:37
Leonardo da Vinci
How Leonardo da Vinci Created Narratives in His Paintings
Leonardo da Vinci paints The Virgin on the Rocks and the portrait Lady with an Ermine.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:37
Watch 8:40
Leonardo da Vinci
Early Works of Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s first commissions are a great way to explore his early painting techniques.
Clip: S1 E1 | 8:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Independent Lens Season 26
  • Independent Lens Season 25
  • Independent Lens Season 24
  • Independent Lens Season 23
  • Independent Lens Season 22
  • Independent Lens Season 21
  • Independent Lens Season 20
  • Independent Lens Season 19
  • Independent Lens Season 18
  • Independent Lens Season 17
  • Independent Lens Season 16
  • Independent Lens Season 15
  • Independent Lens Season 14
  • Independent Lens Season 13
  • Independent Lens Season 12
  • Independent Lens Season 11
  • Independent Lens Season 10
  • Independent Lens Season 9
  • Independent Lens Season 8
  • Independent Lens Season 7
  • Independent Lens Season 6
  • Independent Lens Season 5
  • Independent Lens Season 4
  • Independent Lens Season 1
Watch 1:25:41
Independent Lens
Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Episode: S26 E2 | 1:25:41
Watch 1:16:37
Independent Lens
One Person, One Vote?
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
Episode: S26 E1 | 1:16:37
Independent Lens
Season Extras
Sizzles and such
Episode: S26 E20
Watch 1:25:17
Independent Lens
The Tuba Thieves
The central mystery of this unconventional documentary is the nature of sound itself.
Episode: S25 E17 | 1:25:17
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Space: The Longest Goodbye
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Episode: S25 E16 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:18:04
Independent Lens
One With the Whale
For Native Alaskans living on a tiny Bering Sea island, if you don’t hunt, you die.
Episode: S25 E15 | 1:18:04
Watch 54:41
Independent Lens
Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s
Three people navigate their lives with determination in the face of Parkinson’s disease.
Episode: S25 E14 | 54:41
Watch 55:37
Independent Lens
A Thousand Pines
A crew of 12 Mexican tree planters travel the United States regrowing America’s forests.
Episode: S25 E13 | 55:37
Watch 1:24:54
Independent Lens
Greener Pastures
Midwestern families deal with unseen mental health issues affecting farmers in America.
Episode: S25 E12 | 1:24:54
Watch 1:24:13
Independent Lens
Breaking The News
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch startup The 19th* to buck a broken news media system.
Episode: S25 E11 | 1:24:13