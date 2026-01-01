Seeds | Trailer

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Discover a mysterious find that could reveal how people lived at Great Zimbabwe.
Racist colonial reports denied that Africans built Great Zimbabwe.
Chinese pottery fragments reveal Great Zimbabwe’s far-reaching global trade network.
Latest Episodes
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Independent Lens Season 28
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Independent Lens Season 27
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Independent Lens Season 26
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Independent Lens Season 25
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Independent Lens Season 24
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Independent Lens Season 23
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Independent Lens Season 22
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Independent Lens Season 21
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Independent Lens Season 20
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Independent Lens Season 19
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Independent Lens Season 18
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Independent Lens Season 17
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Independent Lens Season 16
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Independent Lens Season 15
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Independent Lens Season 14
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Independent Lens Season 13
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Independent Lens Season 12
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Independent Lens Season 11
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Independent Lens Season 10
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Independent Lens Season 9
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Independent Lens Season 8
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Independent Lens Season 7
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Independent Lens Season 6
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Independent Lens Season 5
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Independent Lens Season 4
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Independent Lens Season 1
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
A filmmaker confronts injustice in his hometown as he reconnects with his conservative father.
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
How 1960s Montreal helped shape the global movement for Black liberation.
Vogue, AI, and identity collide as an artist creates an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture.
A filmmaker honors his father’s legacy of art, activism, and resilience across generations.
One family. Four generations shaped by displacement and trauma.
Natchez, Mississippi, is famous for its antebellum homes, but what’s left out of the tours?
Behind the Kentucky Derby's glamour, unseen workers keep racing’s biggest stage running.
A filmmaker seeks belonging in the little people community and explores dwarfism within her family.