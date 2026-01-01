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Independent Lens

Seeds | Trailer

Season 28 Episode 3 | 30s

Seeds is a visual exploration of centennial farmers in the Southern U.S. This film examines the decline of generational Black farmers and the significance of owning land. Through the perspectives of three different lives, the film creates an intimate portrait of farmers and the landscapes they steward, illustrating how generations of Black family farms persevere despite enduring obstacles.

Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Preview: S23 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:07
Secrets of the Dead
A Mysterious Discovery at Great Zimbabwe
Discover a mysterious find that could reveal how people lived at Great Zimbabwe.
Clip: S23 E5 | 2:07
Watch 2:32
Secrets of the Dead
The Colonial Myths Behind Great Zimbabwe
Racist colonial reports denied that Africans built Great Zimbabwe.
Clip: S23 E5 | 2:32
Watch 3:17
Secrets of the Dead
Chinese Pottery Reveals Great Zimbabwe’s Global Trade Network
Chinese pottery fragments reveal Great Zimbabwe’s far-reaching global trade network.
Clip: S23 E5 | 3:17
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Independent Lens
Seeds
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Episode: S28 E3
Independent Lens
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Independent Lens
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