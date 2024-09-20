Lidia believes in the power of food. And today she shapes fresh pasta into Fuzi with her grandson, Ethan, to make a traditional Sunday dish from her childhood, Fuzi with Chicken Ragu. Making this dish transports Lidia through time with each stir. And her no-bake Chocolate Ricotta Brick Cake makes one delicious dessert. Join Lidia as she cooks up a trip down memory lane!