Welcome to My Kitchen

Lidia invites us back into her kitchen where her story began. She beckons us with fresh baked Focaccia di Recco, filled with stracchino cheese. Then Olivia makes a salad with salty pecorino romano cheese, sweet pears and peppery arugula. Lidia finishes the meal with an easy hearty pasta dish, Rigatoni with Sausage & Cabbage. Join Lidia in her kitchen, because here it’s always delicious!