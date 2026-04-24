© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lucky Chow

Generasians

Season 4 Episode 401 | 26m 51s

A fourth-generation Japanese-American farm. America’s oldest tofu shop in the hands of a surprising new owner. A mother-son relationship built on a passion for food and a love of heritage. A historic Hollywood cafe that is part culinary hotspot, part history exhibit. A former commander in the South Vietnamese army and CIA collaborator who now owns a James Beard award-winning restaurant.

Aired: 05/01/20 | Expires: 05/01/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 5:39
America's Heartland
Soy-Based Asphalt
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
Clip: S19 E13 | 5:39
Watch 5:35
America's Heartland
Vermont Farming Climate Challenges
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
Clip: S19 E13 | 5:35
Watch 6:34
America's Heartland
Iowa Western Family Farm
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
Clip: S19 E13 | 6:34
Watch 4:35
America's Heartland
Georgia Diversified Farming
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
Clip: S19 E13 | 4:35
Watch 6:05
America's Heartland
Soy Baby Wipes
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
Clip: S19 E12 | 6:05
Watch 5:43
America's Heartland
California Mushroom Farmer
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:43
Watch 5:02
America's Heartland
Minnesota Sustainable Farming
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:02
Watch 5:33
America's Heartland
Montana Grasslands Restoration
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lucky Chow Season 7
  • Lucky Chow Season 6
  • Lucky Chow Season 5
  • Lucky Chow Season 4
  • Lucky Chow Season 3
  • Lucky Chow
  • Lucky Chow Season 1
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
MADE IN TAIWAN
Across Taiwan, artisans produce staples like soy sauce, hot sauce, tofu & rice in hand-crafted ways.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
NIGHTLIFE
A lot of cities claim to never sleep, but Taipei makes good on that promise.
Episode: S7 E703 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
OFFERINGS
Taiwan’s earthly obsession with food has a spiritual dimension as an offering to gods and ancestors.
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
STEEPED IN CULTURE
Taiwan is steeped in tea, as a beverage, a ritual and a way of life.
Episode: S7 E704 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
ORIGINS
All around the island, cooks find ways to reinvent and keep alive traditional Taiwanese dishes.
Episode: S7 E705 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
FEEDING THE FAMILY TREE
Danielle joins a 12-year-old Food Network star as he cooks for his family,
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
CHEF FLAVORS
Danielle cooks with Beard Award-winning and Michelin-starred chefs.
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
AMERICAN ROOTS
Danielle visitis Wausau, Wisconsin and Long Island, New York.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
DELICIOUS DREAMS
Danielle explores New York City to engage with the vibrant Asian community of Brooklyn.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lucky Chow
TEXASIAN
Danielle visits Houston to experience the rich melting pot of Asian and American cuisine.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46