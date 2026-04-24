Paradise on a Plate

On a trip to Oahu, we meet the Reppun family who are preserving taro farming; chef Mark Noguchi who prepares an epic potluck dinner; and chefs Michelle and Wade Ueoki who get personal when it comes to Hawaiian food while their mentor, chef Alan Wong, creates a tuna poke. We also meet Brooks Takenaka who runs a fish auction that helps regulate, market, and preserve Honolulu’s fishing industry.