Natalie Surina: Crafting Ireland's Celtic Harps

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
An Umbrian weaver preserves centuries-old textile traditions on historic hand looms.
Legendary butcher Dario Cecchini honors Tuscan traditions through his craft.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Watch Carlos Vives y La Provincia on Austin City Limits
Latest Episodes
In Ireland Made with Love: Of Sound & Sea, meet artisans inspired by rhythm and the natural world.
From wool weaving to crystal engraving, Irish artisans preserve tradition that shapes their country.
In Tuscany, time-honored traditions shape a rich culture of craft and cuisine.
Umbria’s artisans thrive through nature, tradition, and self-sufficient creativy.
Experience the rhythm and notes of Bologna through its metalsmiths, luthiers, and chefs.
Umbria’s legacy lives through weavers, painters, woodworkers, and timeless craft.
Intimate journeys into Bologna’s workshops and kitchens of the region’s most passionate artisans.
In Tuscany, generations of artisans preserve beauty through meticulous craft.