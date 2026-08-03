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Made With Love

The Master Butcher of Tuscany

Season 1 Episode 5 | 2m 50s

In the heart of Tuscany, renowned butcher Dario Cecchini transforms a centuries-old trade into a celebration of food, culture, and community. Combining deep respect for animals, traditional techniques, and infectious passion, he preserves the art of Italian butchery while sharing the values and flavors that define the region's culinary heritage.

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