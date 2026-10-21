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Mini Docs

Separation: How ICE enforcement is affecting kids, families in CT

16m 19s

As federal immigration agents make arrests, Connecticut children and families are feeling the effects. Hear from 13-year-old Monse and 16-year-old Kevin, two teenagers whose parents have been deported by ICE, as well as legal experts who talk about what’s happening on the ground across the state – and how family separations are affecting children and their mental health.

Aired: 10/21/26
Extras
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