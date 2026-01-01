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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir

Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 33s

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block and stage and screen star Sebastian Arcelus for Peace on Earth, a memorable Christmas celebration. Featuring beloved holiday music and the inspiring true story of Apollo 8's 1968 mission to the moon, this timely special celebrates peace, hope, and wonder through music, storytelling, and tradition.

Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, featuring Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus, was made possible in part by Ronald C. & Kaye Gunnell, Charles & Janet Stoddard, and David B. and Jolynn Davies. The Tabernacle Choir provides artistic expressions of faith from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This program is co-presented by GBH Boston and BYUtv.
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Secrets of the Dead
How Black Colonial Marines Changed the War of 1812
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:51
Watch 1:37
Secrets of the Dead
Archaeologists Discover Revolutionary War Soldiers Buried at Camden Battlefield
A metal detector survey reveals long-lost soldiers at Camden Battlefield.
Clip: S23 E8 | 1:37
Watch 3:17
Secrets of the Dead
Inside the Deadly Musket Warfare of the American Revolution
A musket ball reveals the deadly reality of Revolutionary War combat.
Clip: S23 E8 | 3:17
Watch 1:30
Secrets of the Dead
How Forensic Genealogy Is Solving a 246-Year-Old Mystery
DNA may help identify a soldier killed at the Battle of Camden.
Clip: S23 E8 | 1:30
Watch 1:53
Secrets of the Dead
Fighting Erosion With Living Oyster Reefs
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:53
Watch 3:18
Secrets of the Dead
Uncovering Fort Albion's Forgotten Black Heroes
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Clip: S23 E7 | 3:18
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Hope of the Season: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough
  • 20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Season 2018
  • Season 2017
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Episode: S2026 E1
Watch 1:25:37
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Hope of the Season: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 1:25:37
Watch 1:25:45
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:25:45
Watch 55:16
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring, Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville
Celebrate a star-studded Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 55:16
Watch 55:29
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Rolando Villazón
Celebrate Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and guest artist Rolando Villazón.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 55:29
Watch 1:25:38
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:25:38
Watch 56:26
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 56:26
Watch 1:55:41
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:55:41
Watch 55:32
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir, 2020 Full Concert
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:32
Watch 56:09
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, with Kristin Chenoweth
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 56:09