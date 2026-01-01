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Miss Scarlet

Season 7 Official Trailer

30s

Eliza Scarlet returns to Victorian London for one last chapter — watch the official trailer for the final season. Miss Scarlet Season 7 will have its broadcast premiere Sunday, January 17, 2027 at 8/7c only on MASTERPIECE on PBS. Binge the full final season early starting November 29, 2026, with PBS Passport.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Storming: Seasons of Care | Trailer
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Preview: S28 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Secrets of the Dead
How Black Colonial Marines Changed the War of 1812
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:51
Watch 1:30
Secrets of the Dead
How Forensic Genealogy Is Solving a 246-Year-Old Mystery
DNA may help identify a soldier killed at the Battle of Camden.
Clip: S23 E8 | 1:30
Watch 1:37
Secrets of the Dead
Archaeologists Discover Revolutionary War Soldiers Buried at Camden Battlefield
A metal detector survey reveals long-lost soldiers at Camden Battlefield.
Clip: S23 E8 | 1:37
Watch 3:17
Secrets of the Dead
Inside the Deadly Musket Warfare of the American Revolution
A musket ball reveals the deadly reality of Revolutionary War combat.
Clip: S23 E8 | 3:17
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: The Line of Duty
When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza investigates.
Episode: S6 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Night Shift
Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard.
Episode: S6 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: Bad Blood
Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case.
Episode: S6 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Delivery
A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London from Paris to sell a priceless diamond.
Episode: S6 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: Trafalgar Spring
The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public.
Episode: S6 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:25
Miss Scarlet
Episode 1: Secrets and Lies
A violent psychiatric patient is on the loose, leaving behind a murder, a mystery and a body.
Episode: S6 E1 | 52:25
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05