Season 7 Official Trailer

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
DNA may help identify a soldier killed at the Battle of Camden.
A metal detector survey reveals long-lost soldiers at Camden Battlefield.
A musket ball reveals the deadly reality of Revolutionary War combat.
Latest Episodes
All
When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza investigates.
Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard.
Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case.
A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London from Paris to sell a priceless diamond.
The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public.
A violent psychiatric patient is on the loose, leaving behind a murder, a mystery and a body.
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.