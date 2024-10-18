© 2024 Connecticut Public

Native America

From Caves to Cosmos

Season 1 Episode 1 | 53m 30s

Combine ancient wisdom and modern science to answer a 15,000-year-old question: who were America’s First Peoples? The answer hides in Amazonian cave paintings, Mexican burial chambers, New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon and waves off California’s coast.

Aired: 10/22/18 | Expires: 11/30/24
Extras
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Preview: S26 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1917 Boston Red Sox Baseball Calendar
Simeon Lipman: 1917 Boston Red Sox Baseball Calendar
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:08
Watch 4:47
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Louis Rice-designed Skyscraper Coffee & Tea Service
Extraordinary Find: Louis Rice-designed Skyscraper Coffee & Tea Service, ca. 1928
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:47
Watch 4:13
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1655 Shakespeare "King Lear" 3rd Quarto Edition
Extraordinary Find: 1655 Shakespeare "King Lear" 3rd Quarto Edition
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:13
Watch 4:40
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • Native America Season 1
Watch 53:25
Native America
Language Is Life
Experience the fight of Native Americans to keep their languages and ways of life alive.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:25
Watch 53:15
Native America
Women Rule
Celebrate the Native women drawing upon deep traditions to transform our modern world.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:15
Watch 53:25
Native America
Warrior Spirit
Celebrate the spirit empowering combat, games and athleticism.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:25
Watch 53:35
Native America
New Worlds
Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:35
Watch 53:30
Native America
Cities of the Sky
Discover the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:30
Watch 53:30
Native America
New World Rising
Discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:30
Watch 53:30
Native America
Nature to Nations
Explore the rise of great American nations, from monarchies to democracies.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:30