Native America

Women Rule

Season 2 Episode 3 | 53m 15s

Native women are leading, innovating, and inspiring in the arts, politics, and protecting the planet. Native America explores the diverse ways they carry forward deep traditions to better their communities, their lands, and the world.

Aired: 11/06/23 | Expires: 12/21/24
Watch 53:25
Native America
Language Is Life
Experience the fight of Native Americans to keep their languages and ways of life alive.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Native America
Warrior Spirit
Celebrate the spirit empowering combat, games and athleticism.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:25
Watch 53:35
Native America
New Worlds
Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:35
Watch 53:30
Native America
Cities of the Sky
Discover the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:30
Watch 53:30
Native America
New World Rising
Discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:30
Watch 53:30
Native America
Nature to Nations
Explore the rise of great American nations, from monarchies to democracies.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:30
Watch 53:30
Native America
From Caves to Cosmos
Ancient clues and modern science answer the question: who were America’s First Peoples?
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:30