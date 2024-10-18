© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Native America

New Worlds

Season 2 Episode 1 | 53m 35s

Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration. From the surface of Mars to the New York City hip hop scene to the Pine Ridge Reservation, Native traditions are transforming life on Earth and other worlds.

Aired: 10/23/23 | Expires: 12/14/24
Funding is provided by Partnership with Native Americans.
Extras
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 3:38
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Jane Peterson "The Answer" Oil Painting
Extraordinary Find: Jane Peterson "The Answer" Oil Painting
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:38
Watch 4:40
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:40
Watch 4:37
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Helen Hayes's "Verdura for Chanel" Cuff
Laura Woolley: Helen Hayes's "Verdura for Chanel" Cuff, ca. 1930
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:37
Watch 3:54
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Red Diamond Ring
Kevin Zavian: Red Diamond Ring
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:54
Watch 3:59
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1945 Gertrude Abercrombie Surrealist Painting
Extraordinary Find: 1945 Gertrude Abercrombie Surrealist Painting
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:59
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • Native America Season 1
Watch 53:25
Native America
Language Is Life
Experience the fight of Native Americans to keep their languages and ways of life alive.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:25
Watch 53:15
Native America
Women Rule
Celebrate the Native women drawing upon deep traditions to transform our modern world.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:15
Watch 53:25
Native America
Warrior Spirit
Celebrate the spirit empowering combat, games and athleticism.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:25
Watch 53:30
Native America
New World Rising
Discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:30
Watch 53:30
Native America
Cities of the Sky
Discover the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:30
Watch 53:30
Native America
Nature to Nations
Explore the rise of great American nations, from monarchies to democracies.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:30
Watch 53:30
Native America
From Caves to Cosmos
Ancient clues and modern science answer the question: who were America’s First Peoples?
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:30