Native America

Cities of the Sky

Season 1 Episode 3 | 53m 30s

Discover the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities. Scientists explore some of the world’s largest pyramids and 3D-scan a lost city of monumental mounds on the Mississippi River; native elders reveal ancient powers of the sky.

Aired: 11/12/18 | Expires: 12/07/24
Funding is provided by Partnership with Native Americans.
Watch 53:25
Native America
Language Is Life
Experience the fight of Native Americans to keep their languages and ways of life alive.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:25
Watch 53:15
Native America
Women Rule
Celebrate the Native women drawing upon deep traditions to transform our modern world.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:15
Watch 53:25
Native America
Warrior Spirit
Celebrate the spirit empowering combat, games and athleticism.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:25
Watch 53:35
Native America
New Worlds
Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:35
Watch 53:30
Native America
New World Rising
Discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:30
Watch 53:30
Native America
Nature to Nations
Explore the rise of great American nations, from monarchies to democracies.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:30
Watch 53:30
Native America
From Caves to Cosmos
Ancient clues and modern science answer the question: who were America’s First Peoples?
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:30