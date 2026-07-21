News Wrap: Gulf Coast prepares for Tropical Storm Bertha

In our news wrap Tuesday, millions along the Gulf Coast are bracing for impacts from Tropical Storm Bertha, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy fired the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces in the latest shake-up of his top military ranks and New Jersey's governor said more than 6,000 noncitizens were registered to vote in the state in 2023 and 2024 and fewer than 400 of those cast a ballot.