February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
With the explosion of American museums in the 1950s, provenance took a backseat.
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Promo: Living History Farms, Hour 2
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
