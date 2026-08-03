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NOVA

The Battle To Breathe Preview

Season 53 Episode 9 | 30s

Once a death sentence, cystic fibrosis now has an apparent miracle treatment. Follow the decades-long scientific quest, fueled by desperate parents, that led to this breakthrough and ponder the implications for the future of personalized medicine.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 1:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:00
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:20
Watch 1:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Baltimore Album Quilt, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Baltimore Album Quilt, ca. 1850
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:39
Watch 1:54
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:54
Watch 3:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Appraisal: John "Kew" Dodd Bow, ca. 1830
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:06
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